Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huntsman worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 257,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.