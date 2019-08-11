Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 62.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 108,711 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,495 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $35,004.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,041 shares of company stock valued at $359,206. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

MG stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90. Mistras Group Inc has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

