Lambda Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $116.16 million and approximately $31.35 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00261583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01256857 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00094373 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,628,844 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.