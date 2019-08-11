Klimatas (KTS) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $47,287.00 and approximately $541.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00520543 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004430 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000461 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

