Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $19.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

KIM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 4,748,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 196,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

