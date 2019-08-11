Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $622.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kimball International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kimball International by 5,321.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

