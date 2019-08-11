Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $622.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.93.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.
About Kimball International
Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.