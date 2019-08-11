Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 993,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.15. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,718 shares of company stock worth $3,645,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,460,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,298 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after acquiring an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,917,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,176,000 after acquiring an additional 158,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

