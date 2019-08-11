Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.52 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 240,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,630. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $616,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,932,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth approximately $8,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $8,506,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 392,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 27.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,370,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

