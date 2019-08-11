JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Target Price to GBX 600

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.78 ($14.45).

LON RR opened at GBX 779.40 ($10.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 851.52. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Beverly Goulet acquired 5,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 783 ($10.23) per share, with a total value of £39,150 ($51,156.41). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 225 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 864 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £1,944 ($2,540.18). Insiders acquired a total of 5,694 shares of company stock worth $4,497,022 over the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

