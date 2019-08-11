JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €60.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.50 ($88.95).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €61.03 ($70.97) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a one year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.87. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

