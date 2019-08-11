JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €103.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.20 ($83.95).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €69.35 ($80.64) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.38.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.