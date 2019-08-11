Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 127.07%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. Joint updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. Joint has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JYNT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,422.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Joint by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 188,952 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 69,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

