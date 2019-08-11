Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.97 million, a PE ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 796.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 295,268 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1,850.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 78,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

