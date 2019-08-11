Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 3,760,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $191,628 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 845,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 269,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.