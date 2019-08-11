Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of JACK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 950,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.34. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,747.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,807 shares of company stock worth $2,375,463. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

