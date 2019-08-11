J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. J C Penney posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 33.29% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.53.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $218,950.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 91,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,439 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 167,783 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,534 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 1,854,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J C Penney by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J C Penney stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,025. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $219.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

