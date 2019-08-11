Italo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,896.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Italo has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a total market cap of $140,531.00 and approximately $8,896.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00262997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.01268504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 2,787,395 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.