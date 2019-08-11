iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $37.29.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

