iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 173.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 678,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $117.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

