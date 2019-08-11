iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,901,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,546,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. 636,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,597. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36.

