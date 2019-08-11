iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 45,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $55.31. 1,281,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,561. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

