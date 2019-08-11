iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 1,887.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,990 shares during the period. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 1.36% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVYE. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 182,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.51. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

