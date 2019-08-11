iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $$52.21 during midday trading on Friday. 128,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

