iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 14.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $46,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.59. 2,344,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $90.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

