iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 794,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

