iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,018,000 after buying an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,669,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,183,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.36. 4,092,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,153. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

