iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post $260.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.62 million and the lowest is $259.24 million. iRobot posted sales of $264.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.96 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.73.

IRBT traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.68. 708,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. iRobot has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $132.88.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $1,000,086.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,268. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 177.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 113,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter valued at $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

