IOST (IOST) Market Cap Reaches $110.26 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. IOST has a market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $22.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Bithumb. In the last week, IOST has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.17 or 0.04430550 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, CoinZest, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, BitMax, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Bithumb, BitMart, OTCBTC, Coineal, CoinBene, Kucoin, Hotbit, Zebpay, HitBTC, BigONE, ABCC, Binance, Koinex, Livecoin, IDEX, DDEX, Bitrue, WazirX, GOPAX, DragonEX, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, DigiFinex, IDAX and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

