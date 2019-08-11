Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $800.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

