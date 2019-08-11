INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Releases Earnings Results

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTL Fcstone stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 106,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. INTL Fcstone has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $701.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

