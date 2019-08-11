International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) versus Pico (OTCMKTS:PICO) Critical Comparison

International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Pico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A Pico N/A 3.36% 3.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Thunderbird Gaming and Pico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pico has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Thunderbird Gaming and Pico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million 0.05 -$5.11 million N/A N/A Pico $13.05 million 15.07 -$3.33 million N/A N/A

Pico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Summary

Pico beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Thunderbird Gaming Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

