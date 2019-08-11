Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 970.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,985.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,966 shares of company stock valued at $15,414,996 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

ICE traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $92.88. 1,570,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,092. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $93.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.