Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Intel by 49.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,457,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,296 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,216,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,705 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Intel by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,207,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 23,644,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

