Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.21. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “under perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,907.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $45.98. 23,644,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,156,780. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.