Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 147,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $290,648.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,749 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Installed Building Products by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

