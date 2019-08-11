Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 4.22%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
IBP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.93.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,935 shares in the company, valued at $11,036,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,577,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,749. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
