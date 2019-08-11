Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 4.22%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

IBP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 147,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.93.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,935 shares in the company, valued at $11,036,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Thomas Miller sold 27,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,577,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,749. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 40.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

