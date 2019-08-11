Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,560.70% and a negative return on equity of 128.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 731,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,966. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 797,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $114,582.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,882,673 shares of company stock worth $7,099,911 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,251,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 887,316 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,891 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,955,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

