InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

INWK stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 2,918,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,754. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $147.28 million, a P/E ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter worth $5,100,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

