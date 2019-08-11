InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Issues Earnings Results

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. InnerWorkings updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Shares of INWK traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a P/E ratio of 284.00 and a beta of 1.43. InnerWorkings has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INWK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

