ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ING Groep from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.15 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 360.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,388,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,502 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $13,248,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,069,000 after acquiring an additional 382,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.