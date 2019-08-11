ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $10.14

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.14. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3,233,933 shares changing hands.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 85.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

