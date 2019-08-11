Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $43.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $41.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $169.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.90 million to $170.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.44 million, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $183.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.62 million.

IBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 72,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,950. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $472.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

