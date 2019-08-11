Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

IMUX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,611. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.68. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

