iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,033,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 180,283 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

