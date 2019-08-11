IDEX Membership (IDXM) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $437,097.00 and $821.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $218.55 or 0.01913013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.04416128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

