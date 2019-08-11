Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 9,045.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA remained flat at $$2.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,756. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 758.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 110,090 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

