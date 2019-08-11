Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 127,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

