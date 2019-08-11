Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of INVE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 127,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Identiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.