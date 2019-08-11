Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.50 by HSBC

HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.51) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €7.45 ($8.66) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.53 ($9.91).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

