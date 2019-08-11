i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $132-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.02 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.60.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $755.45 million, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.22. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 84,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,991,952.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 25,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $586,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.