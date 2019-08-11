Hydro Market Capitalization Achieves $8.95 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Hydro has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX. Hydro has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and $207,923.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.04413904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000233 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,503,999,061 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitMart, Bittrex, IDEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, DEx.top, IDAX, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

